Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) PT Raised to GBX 45 at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 16.98 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.42.
About Duke Royalty
