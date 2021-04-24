Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) PT Raised to GBX 45 at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 16.98 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.42.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.