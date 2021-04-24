Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

