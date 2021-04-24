Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DUK stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

