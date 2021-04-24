Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

