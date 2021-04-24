Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $7.25 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.