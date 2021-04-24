DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $835,021.49 and approximately $1,730.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007980 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.