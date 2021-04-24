DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

