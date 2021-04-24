DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Head-To-Head Survey

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 3.48 $554.63 million $1.66 64.66 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 86.57

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. DSV Panalpina A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats ModivCare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

