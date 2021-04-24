Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. 235,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

