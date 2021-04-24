Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

DRW3 opened at €75.05 ($88.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $645.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.75.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

