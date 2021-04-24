Dovu Hits One Day Volume of $2.74 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

