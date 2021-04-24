Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

