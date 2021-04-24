Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

