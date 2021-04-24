Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 3.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 611,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

