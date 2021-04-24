Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

DMLP stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

