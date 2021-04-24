Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.50 million. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGICA opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

