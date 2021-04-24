Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

