Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.24.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $397.71. 368,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

