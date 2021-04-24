Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,111 shares.The stock last traded at $46.97 and had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,961,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

