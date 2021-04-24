DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 17,969 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.