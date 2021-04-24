DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 805 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

HAS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

