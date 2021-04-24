DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,419 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $55.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.