DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $67.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $272.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. 123,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,680. The company has a market cap of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

