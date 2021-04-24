Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 1,138,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

