Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSEY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

