discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 833.76 ($10.89). The firm has a market cap of £727.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 664.06.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.