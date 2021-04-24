Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,189 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

