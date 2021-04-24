Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Resolute Forest Products worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

