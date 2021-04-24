Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

