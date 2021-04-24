Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.63 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $32,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

