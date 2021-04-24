Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.75% of PBF Energy worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 215,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.91 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

