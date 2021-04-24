Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

