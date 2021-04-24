Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of ADT worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ADT by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 410,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,208 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

