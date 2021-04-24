Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.03

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.03 and last traded at $182.87, with a volume of 1669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.