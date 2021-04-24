Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

