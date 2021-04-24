Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

