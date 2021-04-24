Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
