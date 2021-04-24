Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.29 and a 200-day moving average of €10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

