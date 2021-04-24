Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $244.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

