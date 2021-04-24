Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.