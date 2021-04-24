Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.