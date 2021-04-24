Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSGN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

