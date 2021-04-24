Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $8.63 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $90.70 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 145.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00016989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.33 or 0.04467219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00452318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $788.55 or 0.01552955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00748734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00469781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00406182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

