Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

