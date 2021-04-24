Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $15,720,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LCY stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.