Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

