Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

