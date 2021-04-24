Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Shares of TBSAU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About TB SA Acquisition

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.