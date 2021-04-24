Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.11 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

