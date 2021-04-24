Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

SSAAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

