Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

